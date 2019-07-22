Five teens hunted after man injured in street attack

Police are looking for three girls and two boys after a 52-year-old man was attacked.

Police are hunting for five teenagers in connection with the serious assault of a man in East Lothian.

The attack took place on Bridge Street in Tranent at around 11.20pm on Saturday and the 52-year-old victim was taken to St John's Hospital with serious facial injuries.

Police Scotland have now identified five people, three girls and a boy, aged between 15 and 17-years-old who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The first girl is described as being around 5ft 5in with a slim build and long blond hair tied up in a ponytail.

She was wearing a pink top, black jacket and black jeggings with rips in the front of the legs and white Nike trainers with a black tick.

The second is described as having a slim build and dyed dark hair with lighter roots. She was around 5ft 4in and was wearing a black leather jacket, white top, black leggings and black heeled ankle boots.

The third girl is around 5ft 3in, with a slim build and dark hair in French or Dutch braids.

She was wearing a white jacket, black hoodie, grey scarf, black leggings, black and white Converse trainers, hooped earrings and a black shoulder bag.

The first male suspect is described as having a slim build and being around 5ft 8in with fair hair.

He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

The second is around 5ft 9in with a slim build and brown hair. He was wearing a North Face jacket with black sleeves and hood, blue shorts, a black bag with a white strap, white socks and black trainers.