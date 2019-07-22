Man 'scarred for life' in attack following group argument
A 22-year-old was struck on the side of the head during the incident in Linlithgow.
A man suffered a serious assault after an argument involving ten people in Linlithgow.
The victim could be scarred for life following the incident on Preston Road, near the junction with Preston Avenue at around 2.30am on Sunday.
Police said two men approached the 22-year-old after an argument involving around ten people.
He was then struck on the side of the head and left with a serious injury and treated at St John's Hospital.
Detective constable Grant Ross of Livingston CID said: "The victim is likely to be scarred as a result and we're appealing for the public's help as part of our investigation into this incident.
"Anyone who may have witnessed this, who was in the area at this time or who has information which could be connected to this, and has not yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.
"Likewise, local residents with private CCTV are asked to check this and contact police if they have captured anything which might be relevant."
