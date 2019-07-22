Teen left seriously injured after being slashed in park

The 19-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the attack on Monday.

Investigation: A teen was slashed in the Granton Crescent Park area. STV

A teenager suffered a serious injury after being slashed in an Edinburgh park.

The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary following the assault in Granton Crescent Park at around 11am on Monday.

It is understood that the victim was attacked with a bladed weapon.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have confirmed they are following a positive line of enquiry.

A force spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating an altercation, which is currently believed to have taken place in the Granton Crescent Park area around 11am this morning.

"A 19-year-old man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious injury, which is not thought to be life-threatening.

"Officers remain in the area and are currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this."

