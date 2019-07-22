Man in court charged with murder after social club death

Andy McCarron died after an alleged fight broke out outside Edinburgh City FC's club in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Andy McCarron died following an incident outside a social club.

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the murder of an electrician outside a social club.

Andy McCarron died after an alleged fight broke out at Edinburgh City FC's social club, formerly known as the Loch Inn, at around 12.15am on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital following the incident on Lochend Road South.

Paul Smith, 42, was arrested and charged over Mr McCarron's death.

He has also been accused of having a bladed weapon in a public place.

Smith, of Edinburgh, made no plea when he appeared at court on Monday afternoon to face the murder charge.

The case has been committed for further examination.

Smith was remanded in custody and will be brought back to court within the next eight days.

Crime scene: Police taped off Lochend Road South. STV

Tributes

Mr McCarron was a member of the social club and regularly attended on Saturdays.

His boss, David Love, told STV News that he had been left devastated by the death, describing Mr McCarron as a "gentleman".

He said: "He was a gentleman.

"He was an electrician and got on with his work and minded his own business.

"We are all just devastated something like this could happen."

