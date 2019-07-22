Andy Murray's gold post box knocked over in car crash

Police were called to the one-vehicle collision in Dunblane's High Street on Monday night.

Knock out: The post box was mowed down. Getty Images / Scott Abercrombie

A post box painted gold in celebration of Andy Murray's Olympic win in 2012 has been knocked over.

Police were called to the one-vehicle collision in Dunblane's High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday.

No one has been injured in the crash and Royal Mail intend to reinstate the post box "as soon as possible".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It was a one-vehicle accident, no injuries.

"Police received the call at around 7.50pm."

Royal Mail painted the post box in celebration of the tennis champ's Olympic gold medal win over Roger Federer in the men's singles at London 2012.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We're aware that the Andy Murray gold post box has been knocked down and will look to reinstate it as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.