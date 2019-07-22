Andy Murray's gold post box knocked over in car crash
Police were called to the one-vehicle collision in Dunblane's High Street on Monday night.
A post box painted gold in celebration of Andy Murray's Olympic win in 2012 has been knocked over.
Police were called to the one-vehicle collision in Dunblane's High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday.
No one has been injured in the crash and Royal Mail intend to reinstate the post box "as soon as possible".
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It was a one-vehicle accident, no injuries.
"Police received the call at around 7.50pm."
Royal Mail painted the post box in celebration of the tennis champ's Olympic gold medal win over Roger Federer in the men's singles at London 2012.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We're aware that the Andy Murray gold post box has been knocked down and will look to reinstate it as soon as possible."
