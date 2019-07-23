Man arrested after swastika spray-painted at graveyard

A 25-year-old has been charged over offensive graffiti at an Edinburgh burial ground.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested. STV

A man has been arrested after a graveyard in Edinburgh was vandalised with racist graffiti.

The offensive terms, including a swastika, were spray-painted on New Calton Burial Ground on Regent Road, Edinburgh between June 15 and 16.

A 25-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Inspector Robert Innes said: "We are glad to report that on the back of diligent enquiries by local community officers and extensive joint working with our partners in Edinburgh City Council, an arrest has been made.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we will work to ensure those who seek to cause distress to our community by carrying out such actions, will be identified and reported.

"We would also like to thank the members of the public who came forward to assist us with our enquiries in relation to this incident."

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 14.