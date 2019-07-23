Andy Murray's gold post box reinstated after being hit by car

The post box was painted gold in celebration of the tennis champ's Olympic win in 2012.

Knock out: The post box was mowed down in a crash. Getty Images / Scott Abercrombie

A golden post box dedicated to Sir Andy Murray has been reinstated after it was knocked over by a car.

The post box has stood in Dunblane town centre since the tennis champion's 2012 Olympic triumph.

Police said a Mercedes car struck the box in a "low-speed collision" on Monday evening, but the female driver was not hurt.

The box had been surrounded by traffic cones and tape overnight before work began on Tuesday morning.

Royal Mail painted the post box in celebration of Sir Andy's Olympic gold medal win over Roger Federer in the men's singles final at London 2012.

Other Team GB athletes including Sir Chris Hoy, Katherine Grainger and Heather Stanning also received the honour.

His mother Judy expressed sadness at the incident, simply tweeting "oh no" with a picture of the box on the ground.

Stephen Kerr, MP for Stirling, said: "I am extremely relieved that no-one was seriously injured as the vehicle was travelling fast enough to lift the box out of the ground.

"It has been reinstated very quickly by the Royal Mail and will continue to remind us of the wonderful events in 2012 and Andy's fantastic achievements."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley attended at Dunblane High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday, July 22 following a report of a low-speed collision where a Mercedes car struck a Royal Mail post box.

"The female driver of the car sustained a minor injury but didn't require medical attention.

"Inquiries into this incident are ongoing."

