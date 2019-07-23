Panda suffers electric shock from fence at Edinburgh Zoo

Male panda Yang Guang ran back to his den after being zapped by the barrier.

A giant panda has suffered an electric shock from a fence in its new enclosure.

Edinburgh Zoo's male panda Yang Guang ran back to his den after being zapped by the barrier.

The panda and his female companion Tian Tian - the only giant pandas in the UK - were moved to new living quarters earlier this month from their previous glass-walled enclosure.

They were relocated to ensure they are not disturbed by noise or vibrations from building work to redevelop a nearby former hospital.

Charlotte Macdonald, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's director of conservation and living collections, said: "Yang Guang had one shock from an electric fence when he was exploring outside last week.

"Just like farm animals, zoo animals tend to learn very quickly to avoid electric fences, which are there for their safety and to protect the public.

"Yang Guang is being slowly introduced to his new surroundings and has been really enjoying playing on his platforms and climbing trees."

In April, Tian Tian was artificially inseminated during her annual health check in a new attempt to produce a cub.

Last year Yang Guang, had surgery to remove both testicles after a tumour was discovered.

Panda specialists said at the time this was not a factor in the pair not having had a cub since they arrived at the zoo on a ten-year loan from China in 2011.

