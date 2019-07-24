Edinburgh Castle to be turned green for 'net zero' campaign

SP Energy Networks has announced a plan in the fight to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Edinburgh: The castle will be turned green as part of a new campaign. Pixabay

Edinburgh Castle is among several Scottish landmarks being turned green in support of a low-carbon campaign.

SP Energy Networks has announced a plan to help cities, towns and rural communities achieve "net zero" as part of the Scottish Government's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Funding worth millions of pounds is being invested into 21 projects including e-bike and e-bus schemes, low-carbon energy systems, community hubs and renewable energy training courses across the country.

Glasgow's Riverside Museum and ScottishPower HQ, Dumfries Museum and Melrose Abbey will also turn green in a bid to connect with businesses and local authorities.

Frank Mitchell, SP Energy Networks chief executive, said: "Becoming net zero offers Scotland a huge economic opportunity.

"The road to 2045 will mean many everyday activities will decarbonise and switch to all-electric technologies and it's essential for businesses and communities to start planning now for the transition to a cleaner and greener future.

"Through the Green Economy Fund, SP Energy Networks is investing £20m in Scottish projects that support low-carbon heating, electrification of transport and the education of a renewables workforce for a greener future.

"We're encouraging businesses, local authorities and public bodies in Scotland to follow suit and ramp up their investment in the green economy."

