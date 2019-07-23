Family growing concerned over disappearance of teenager

Brandon Largue, 19, was last seen in Edinburgh at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Concern is growing for a teenager who vanished in Edinburgh.

Brandon Largue, 19, was last seen in Calder Road at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

His disappearance has been described as "out of character", with his family becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Inspector Niven Bull said: "Brandon has been missing for a number of hours now, which is completely out of character for him and his friends and family are understandably worried about him.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Brandon and I am now looking for the assistance from the public."

If you have seen Mr Largue, call the police on 101.

