Cyclist seriously injured in tipper truck collision
The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident on Tuesday morning.
A cyclist has been left seriously injured after her bike collided with a truck in Edinburgh.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident on the north bound carriageway of Leith Walk on Tuesday morning.
The woman was turning left into Union Street when the collision with the Ford Transit tipper truck took place.
She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
PC Peter Scott, of Police Scotland's Road Policing unit, said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.
"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident."
