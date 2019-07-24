Cyclist seriously injured in tipper truck collision

The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident on Tuesday morning.

Crash: Cyclist left injured. STV

A cyclist has been left seriously injured after her bike collided with a truck in Edinburgh.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident on the north bound carriageway of Leith Walk on Tuesday morning.

The woman was turning left into Union Street when the collision with the Ford Transit tipper truck took place.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

PC Peter Scott, of Police Scotland's Road Policing unit, said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.