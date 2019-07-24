Family tribute to man 'murdered' outside social club

Andrew McCarron, 49, was a 'loving family man' who will be 'dearly missed'.

Andrew McCarron died outside a social club in Edinburgh. Police Scotland/STV

The family of a man who died after an incident outside a football social club in Edinburgh have paid tribute.

Andrew McCarron suffered serious injuries outside Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club on Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

The 49-year-old was originally from Birmingham, but lived in the capital.

Paul Smith, 42, appeared in court earlier this week charged with murder and having a bladed weapon in a public place.

In a statement released through police, Mr McCarron's family said he would be "dearly missed".

They said: "Andrew was a loving family man, a kind soul and an Aston Villa fan through and through, who was sadly taken away from us.

"He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, children, family and friends.

"The loss of our beloved Andrew is immeasurable, but so also, is the love he left behind.

"Rest in peace, Andrew."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.