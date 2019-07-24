  • STV
Man's life saved by vet while out shopping for cat food

Jenness Mitchell

Mike Pinkerton lost consciousness and collapsed at Edinburgh's Oak Tree Veterinary Surgery.

Heroes: Mike Pinkerton thanked Robin Yuill, Mark Dickson and Ryan Peat.
A man was saved by a vet when his heart stopped while out shopping for cat food.

Mike Pinkerton, 43, lost consciousness and collapsed after suffering from a cardiac arrest at Edinburgh's Oak Tree Veterinary Surgery three years ago.

Vet Henrietta Linnemann sprang into action, performing CPR on him until paramedics Robin Yuill, Mark Dickson and ambulance technician Ryan Peat arrived.

Mr Pinkerton was recently reunited with the Scottish Ambulance Service responders at a civic reception - held at the City Chambers to celebrate more than 100 defibrillators being installed across the city, as part of St John Scotland's St John and the City project.

The Edinburgh dad and council communications manager said: "I still have absolutely no memory of what happened that morning.

'It was fantastic to finally meet Ryan, Robin and Mark and thank them in person for doing such a great job - I know they'll often never get the chance to hear from or about the people they've helped.'
Mike Pinkerton

The event was held as a thank you to those who have responded to cardiac arrest emergencies.

Alongside Mr Pinkerton, fellow survivors Paul Burns, Jeremy Southam, Donald Scott and Colin Mackay have gone on to collectively raise more than £22,000 for the defibrillator project

Mr Pinkerton alone has raised £9180, which has so far funded six life-saving defibrillators, the latest of which will be installed on the top of Calton Hill.

Mr Pinkerton said meeting his rescuers was a great experience, adding: "As soon as I became aware of what had happened, I was desperate to meet Henrietta and the other staff at the vets - and we've stayed in touch ever since - but that wasn't the whole story.

"I was conscious that I hadn't ever thanked the paramedics who'd brought me back to life.

"It was good to be able to meet them and fill in a few more gaps. It was actually Robin's first cardiac arrest so he had particular reason to remember me and my dramas.

"It was great for them - and the other brave lifesavers - to be recognised by the lord provost and St John Scotland at the City Chambers. It was a very special and moving evening."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.