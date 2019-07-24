Missing teenager who disappeared overnight found safe

Brandon Largue, 19, was traced in the Murrayburn Road area of Edinburgh on Wednesday.

A missing teenager who caused his family and friends concern by disappearing overnight has been found "safe and well".

Brandon Largue, 19, was last seen in the Edinburgh's Calder Road at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

His disappearance was described as "out of character", with police launching a search and issuing a public appeal to find him.

The force confirmed Mr Largue was eventually traced in the Murrayburn Road area at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers would like to extend their thanks to those who came forward with information and assisted with enquiries."

