Driver dies at scene of collision between car and van

The man driving the second vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Crash: Woman died at the scene.

A woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Falkirk.

The 37-year-old was driving on the A801 between the Lathallan and Bowhouse Roundabouts in Polmont when her Peugeot 208 collided with a Renault Master Van at around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution, but was not seriously injured.

The road was closed for around eight hours and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

Sergeant David Ross, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in the death of the female driver of the Peugeot car and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends at this time.

"As part of this investigation we would ask for any motorists who were on the A801 between the Lathallan and Bowhouse Roundabouts on Wednesday afternoon, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if any members of the public have any relevant dash-cam footage of the incident, or can provide us with any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, then please also get in touch."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101.