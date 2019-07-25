Catalogue of failings led to man being killed by tram

Carlos Correa Palacio was pronounced dead after being struck near Saughton in Edinburgh.

A catalogue of failings led to a man being killed when he was struck by a tram in Edinburgh.

Carlos Correa Palacio was pronounced dead after being struck near Saughton tram stop on September 11.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has concluded overgrown shrubs and trees obscured the vision of the driver and pedestrians.

Other failings included the tram bell on approach to the crossing not being loud enough for pedestrians to hear.

Speaking on behalf of the family, their lawyer Jayne Crawford said they have been left devastated by the findings.

She said: "The family, who are still grieving their loss, are shocked by a damning report prepared by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) identifying several areas of failings in respect of public safety.

"Even the most basic risk assessment and investigation would have identified appropriate safety measures, any one of which could have prevented Mr Correa's death.

"In essence the report suggests that in the many millions of public funds lavished on the Edinburgh's tram project little attention was paid to simple, industry standard, safety measures.

"The family welcome the recommendations set out within the RAIB's report and hope that Edinburgh trams follow up on the necessary safety measures to ensure this such tragic accidents are prevented in the future."

The report states: "The pedestrian was seemingly unaware that the tram was approaching when he walked onto the crossing.

"The evidence indicates that from the point where he would have had a clear view of the approaching tram, he was not looking out for trams. He may have looked earlier, but would not have had a clear view of approaching trams from the footpath.

"The investigation found that although the tram driver had used the tram's bell to sound repeated warnings on the approach to the crossing, this audible warning was not sufficiently loud for it to be heard and acted upon by the pedestrian until it was too late.

"The RAIB found that the tram's audible warning devices were not sufficiently loud to provide an effective warning to pedestrians under many operational circumstances.

"It also found that Edinburgh Trams Limited did not have a process in place for regularly reviewing the risks at its off-street pedestrian crossings."