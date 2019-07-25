Carer manhandled pensioner like 'drunk being thrown out pub'

Scott Leadbetter also straddled the 81-year-old resident during an incident at a Falkirk care home.

Falkirk: The incident happened at Kinnaird Manor Care Home. Google 2019

A care home worker who manhandled a pensioner by his shirt collar and belt "like a drunk being thrown out of a pub" has been struck off for "losing control".

Scott Leadbetter also straddled the 81-year-old man when he was lying on the floor, pinned his hands and wrists above his head and called him "psychotic" during the incident at Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Falkirk on May 13, 2017.

Leadbetter was later charged with assault, but pleaded not guilty and was acquitted at trial.

Despite his acquittal, at a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing earlier this month a panel found his fitness to practise impaired and removed him from the register.

The panel stated his misconduct was "indicative of a person who had lost control of his actions".

A care assistant told the panel she witnessed Leadbetter tell the pensioner words to the effect: "I am not a little girl you can hit - I am big and strong."

When the resident began to kick out, Leadbetter forcefully removed him from the lounge by pushing him out of the double doors "by the collar of his shirt and the belt loop of his trousers".

Leadbetter's colleague testified that the pensioner had stumbled out "like a drunk being thrown out of a pub".

The care assistant believed Leadbetter's actions may have been in response to "mumbled comments" made by the pensioner.

The panel heard from a number of people who reported hearing a "loud thud", but did not see how the pensioner fell.

However, the witnesses all saw Leadbetter straddle the pensioner and pin his wrists above his head on the floor.

The care assistant who witnessed the start of the altercation also heard Leadbetter call the resident "psychotic" while on top of him.

She told the panel she was "absolutely horrified" and described the experience as "horrible".

'Your misconduct involved the abuse of trust of vulnerable service users, their families, your employer and your colleagues.' Scottish Social Services Council panel

The resident, who was described as looking "distressed" and "scared", was not injured and settled down quickly once colleagues intervened.

Leadbetter's actions were described as "out of character".

He was also said to be "liked by residents", although his manner with colleagues was at times "intimidating" and "angry".

Leadbetter - who claimed he attempted to assist the resident with a controlled fall - was not present or represented at the hearing.

The panel used past statements to highlight his admissions of "anger management problems" with "nothing before them to suggest that these had been remedied".

His "abuse of trust" also led to the resident having suffered "emotional harm".

The panel stated: "You have demonstrated limited meaningful insight into misconduct and its potential consequences.

"In particular, you have not demonstrated insight into the effect your conduct may have had on [the resident].

"There is no evidence before the panel that you have taken any steps to remedy the impairment to your fitness to practise.

"Your misconduct involved the abuse of trust of vulnerable service users, their families, your employer and your colleagues.

"All of these factors suggest that, at this time, your impairment has not been remedied and that it may not be capable of being easily remedied."

Striking Leadbetter off the register, the panel added: "The panel has concluded that it is not safe to assume that your misconduct is highly unlikely to re-occur.

"Consequently, the panel has concluded that should you return to work unrestricted in the care sector, service users would be at risk of harm.

"A removal order is the only sanction that will provide an adequate safeguard against you repeating your misconduct.

"It is the only sanction that will ensure that service users and your colleagues are not placed at risk of harm and that will maintain public confidence in social services."

'The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents are our top priorities and we do not tolerate the type of behaviour exhibited by this individual.' Kinnaird Manor Care Home spokesperson

Following Leadbetter's removal from the register, a spokesperson for Kinnaird Manor Care Home said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents are our top priorities and we do not tolerate the type of behaviour exhibited by this individual.

"At the time of the incident in 2017, the individual in question was suspended and later left our employment.

"We strongly support the SSSC in enforcing high care standards across Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.