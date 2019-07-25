Edinburgh has hottest ever day with temperatures of 31C

The city was Scotland's warmest place on Thursday recording 31.2C while Oban also broke its record.

Edinburgh has had its hottest day on record with temperatures reaching more than 31C.

The city was Scotland's hottest place on Thursday recording 31.2C, beating its previous record in 1975.

Oban also broke its record for its warmest day reaching 29C.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Intense heat has spread across the UK today with temperatures soaring into the high 30s.

"Scotland has been on the edge of the intense heat.

"Temperatures have hit new records in Edinburgh and Dunstaffnage with parts of Moray also likely to break records.

"This is significant for Edinburgh where the previous record was set at 30C in 1975.

"The temperatures in Glasgow and Ayrshire have also reached highs of 30C."

The heat from the Sahara will also cause thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday night in areas including Fife and Lanarkshire.

A yellow warning has been issued for parts of the country on Thursday as well as Friday.

Sean added: "The intense heat will lead to some intense thunderstorms on Thursday evening with the most active storms to pass through Lanarkshire, the Borders, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

"Thunderstorms will also spread across the north Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Angus.

"This could lead to flooding issues, some large hailstones and frequent lightning."

Sean added: "Scotland has experienced some really warm nights recently but it looks like Thursday will be the hottest of the week and be very uncomfortable for most people.

"Temperatures will probably stay at around 20C across the north Highlands, Moray and the central belt."