Drivers warned after car goes up in flames on the M9

Traffic Scotland advised that two lanes had been closed eastbound due to the hazard.

Motorway: The car went up in flames on the hard shoulder. Traffic Scotland

A car went up in flames on the M9.

No one has been hurt in the incident and the blaze has since been extinguished.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers that two lanes of the motorway had been closed eastbound between J1a Kirkliston and J1 Newbridge - west of Edinburgh - shortly after 8pm on Thursday night.

By 8.45pm, the fire had been extinguished and the road cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the force received a call around 8pm and are still at the scene.

No one has been injured and the force believe it was a mechanical fault that caused the blaze.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We received a call at around 7.52pm.

"There was one car alight, which was extinguished with a high-pressure hose reel by 8.18pm.

"Police were requested to attend for traffic management. We left the scene at 8.37pm."

