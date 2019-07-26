Bogus council workers rob 84-year-old woman in own home

Two men robbed the pensioner after telling her they needed to carry out maintenance work.

Robbery: Police are investigating.

Two bogus council workers robbed an elderly woman during a "despicable" robbery in Fife.

The 84-year-old was at home in Lower Largo on Wednesday when she was visited around 9am by two men claiming to be from Fife Council.

The woman let them in after they told her they needed to carry out maintenance work.

Once inside, they demanded money and were given more than £100 before leaving without doing anything.

A short time later the victim realised money had also been stolen from her bedroom and contacted police.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, from Levenmouth Police Station said: "The suspects did not carry out any work at the property, but were able to get the victim to pay them. Then, to add further insult, they robbed her of further cash.

"This is a despicable crime, which preyed on an elderly woman and left her deeply upset. Perpetrators of these types of scams are highly manipulative, very convincing and will attempt to take advantage of people's fears and vulnerabilities.

"These people often target the elderly and vulnerable so please advise any friends, neighbours or relatives to be wary of these types of callers.

"If members of the community within Lower Largo have any information than can help us trace those responsible for this incident, then please come forward."