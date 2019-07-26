Woman who died in crash between car and van named

Emma Kirkland, from West Lothian, suffered fatal injuries during the collision in Falkirk.

A woman who died after her car collided with a van in Falkirk has been named.

Emma Kirkland, from Armadale, West Lothian, was fatally injured after her Peugeot 208 was involved in a collision with a Renault Master van on the A801 in Polmont.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident that took place on Wednesday at around 3.45pm.

Police enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Sergeant David Ross said: "I would like to once again extend our deepest sympathies to Emma Kirkland's family and friends and ask that anyone who can assist with our investigation into this collision, contacts police immediately.

"In particular, those who believe they have dash-cam footage, which captures what happened, are urged to come forward."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101.

