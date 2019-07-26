Search for missing man last seen at shopping centre
Robert McPhee, 60, was last seen at the Thistles in Stirling on Sunday.
A search has been launched for a man who went missing from a shopping centre in Stirling.
Robert McPhee, 60, was last seen at the Thistles on Sunday.
Mr McPhee, who is also known as Bobby, is from Alloa in Clackmannanshire and has failed to get in touch with his family or friends since disappearing.
Concern is now growing for his welfare.
Sergeant Barclay Hall said: "Bobby has not been in touch with family or friends since Sunday and our concerns for him are growing.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Robert over the last few days to contact us."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.