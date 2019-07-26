Search for missing man last seen at shopping centre

Robert McPhee, 60, was last seen at the Thistles in Stirling on Sunday.

Missing: Robert McPhee was last seen at the Thistles. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A search has been launched for a man who went missing from a shopping centre in Stirling.

Robert McPhee, 60, was last seen at the Thistles on Sunday.

Mr McPhee, who is also known as Bobby, is from Alloa in Clackmannanshire and has failed to get in touch with his family or friends since disappearing.

Concern is now growing for his welfare.

Sergeant Barclay Hall said: "Bobby has not been in touch with family or friends since Sunday and our concerns for him are growing.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Robert over the last few days to contact us."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.