Zoo evacuated on opening day as car crashes into gas canister
A zoo has been evacuated on its opening day after a car crashed into a gas canister.
Emergency services were called to Fife Zoo in Cupar at 2.10pm on Friday.
A car crashed into a gas canister in the car park, forcing the zoo to be evacuated due to a leak.
The zoo houses monkeys, meerkats, tortoises and zebras.
The facility also has a play centre and cafe, which opened in 2016.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "An evacuation has taken place.
"We have no details on the animals but gas is currently leaking in the area."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have been called to the zoo after a crash."