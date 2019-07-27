Bus drivers to strike during Fringe after rejecting offer

Unite has given Lothian Buses notice to say members will walk out on the first day of the event.

Strike: Drivers will take action next week. Lothian Buses

Bus drivers in Edinburgh are to go on strike from the first day of the Fringe Festival on Friday, it has been confirmed.

It comes after a last-minute deal, which included a 2.7% pay rise and new measures to address concerns over bullying, was rejected by drivers at Lothian Buses.

Last month, union members voted for strike action ahead of talks to resolve a dispute over a "hostile" culture at Lothian Buses.

According to the union, the dispute has stemmed from poor workplace relations at the firm.

On Friday, Lothian Buses tweeted: "We are disappointed to inform you that union members have voted for continuous strike action from August 2, despite a second deal being agreed with Unite for a significant package including an increase in pay and other benefits.

"This means buses may not run or operate on a significantly-reduced basis.

"Our customers remain our absolute priority and we are doing everything we can to achieve a resolution.

"We will minimise disruption where possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.