Manhunt launched after teenage boy raped at caravan park
The serious sexual assault took place at Mortonhall Caravan & Camping Park on Tuesday.
A manhunt has been launched after a teenage boy was raped at an Edinburgh camping and caravan park.
The serious sexual assault is reported to have taken place at Mortonhall Caravan & Camping Park on Tuesday.
Investigating officers are following a positive line of enquiry.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of a teenage male in the Mortonhall Caravan Park area on July 23.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.