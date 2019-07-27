Manhunt launched after teenage boy raped at caravan park

The serious sexual assault took place at Mortonhall Caravan & Camping Park on Tuesday.

Edinburgh: The attack happened at Mortonhall Caravan & Camping Park. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after a teenage boy was raped at an Edinburgh camping and caravan park.

The serious sexual assault is reported to have taken place at Mortonhall Caravan & Camping Park on Tuesday.

Investigating officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of a teenage male in the Mortonhall Caravan Park area on July 23.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry in connection with this."

