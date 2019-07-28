One dead and three people injured in two-car crash

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.40pm on Saturday.

A85: One person died in the collision. Google 2019

One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the A85 in Perthshire.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which took place at around 12.40pm on Saturday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the people involved in the crash died at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them if they have any further information.

