Royal Botanic Garden's £70m plans set for green light

Concerns have been raised over the removal of 48 trees from the Edinburgh site.

Proposals: What the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh could look like. Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Proposals to overhaul the Royal Botanic Garden are set to be given the green light - despite concerns that 48 trees will be chopped down to make way.

Edinburgh City Council's development management sub-committee will consider £70m plans for a new greenhouse and education centre as part of the revamp of the north east corner of the Inverleith green space.

A new curved glasshouse, 20m in height, will be built with a multi-level walkway to house a "wider range of plant specimens" as well as a new visitor attraction.

The current education building will be replaced with a new structure, while a new research glasshouse will replace the existing range of interconnecting research glasshouses.

Existing greenhouses are set to be upgraded to double-glazing.

However, Stockbridge and Inverleith Community Council has formally objected to the plans, claiming the size of the new glasshouse is "unsuitable", and a proposed new entrance will lead to a "loss of amenity to neighbours".

The group has also pointed to the removal of dozens of trees as part of the plans.

Planning documents claim the trees being removed do not "contribute to the character of the area" and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) confirmed that once construction work is completed, more trees will be planted than are chopped down.

Pam Barnes, community council planning officer, said: "Forty-eight mature trees are to be removed.

"Some of them seem neither to be in the way of the new buildings nor in the way of the temporary route for site traffic.

"There appears to be no necessity to remove such a large number of trees for the development and the general public might be shocked by the result as they were recently in East Princes Street Gardens when 50 mature trees were removed."

The proposals have won praise from planning officers, who pointed out a "minimal" loss of green space.

In a report to councillors, officers said: "The proposals for the replacement of trees to be removed, as a result of the proposed works, will ensure that these important elements of the area's character are retained.

"The alterations that are part of this refurbishment will allow the RBGE to maintain the high standard of the collection in buildings that are fit for purpose. The alterations are sensitive to the listed buildings and will preserve their special character."

A RBGE spokesperson said: "Approximately 1907 of the 3268 trees are of known wild origin and the collection is being constantly added to with new plantings.

"The trees reflect the history of RBGE and the future interests of the organisation - they make-up a research collection, an educational resource and a valuable high-quality urban green space.

"As such, considerable time and care has been taken in making informed decisions concerning which trees should be removed, moved and retained from both the main garden and the nearby nursery in the event of receiving planning permission for our Edinburgh Biomes project.

"This project is a necessity to avoid the catastrophic loss of up to 4000 species in our collection."

She added: "On completion of the building works, more trees will be replanted than will have been removed. The new trees we plant will have significantly greater conservation status."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.