Pop that cork: Plans for wine tasting school approved

L'Art du Vin will open a wine school and retail shop at its new warehouse in Fife.

Tasting: A new wine school will open in Fife. Pixabay

A new wine tasting school will soon be opening its doors in Fife.

L'Art du Vin has had plans approved to open a wine school and retail shop at its new warehouse in Dunfermline.

The company, which is moving from its current location at Adelphi Distillery in the town, has focused on commercial wholesale wines and whisky in the past, but hopes to expand the business.

In a planning statement, L'Art du Vin said: "Excursions to the wine school and retail will be by appointment and many of these customers will be licensed trade staff.

"The proposed operation is not a high street off-sales type of casual operation."

It is proposed that around one class per week will take place, with capacity for a maximum of three, depending on demand.

Philippe Larue, managing director of L'Art du Vin, said: "Over the last 12 years of working within the industry, we think that one of the most important criteria is to educate staff and explain why they should sell better wines.

"When we moved to the new premises, our intention was to push open that facility to private customers who want to learn more about wine.

"It's a nice place to have a small group of people come by or to have pop-up events, learning about matching food with wines."

L'Art du Vin still requires to secure an alcohol off-licence, but hopes to have the wine school open by the end of the year.

Mr Larue added: "We hope to create a beautiful setting for the room, with modern, inviting facilities."

