Deaf schoolgirl's dream to join Lewis Capaldi on stage

Niamdh Braid, ten, wants to sign Someone You Loved alongside the singer at Belladrum.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6064800169001-news-190728-capaldi16x9.jpg" />

A deaf Lewis Capaldi fan is hoping the superstar will make her dreams come true at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Niamdh Braid, ten, was born with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and now relies on hearing aids, sign language and lip reading to communicate.

When she learned Capaldi was performing at the Highland festival next week, she took it upon herself to learn his first UK number one, Someone You Loved.

Her mum Sam, 37, filmed the rendition and is now sharing it on social media in the hope that Capaldi or festival bosses will allow her to perform the track on stage.

Capaldi: Niamdh Braid wants to join the singer on stage. SWNS / Lewis Capaldi Facebook

Niamdh said: "It took me a day and a half to learn it.

"I would be so happy and excited just to perform with him.

"I love him loads, he's really good.

"My friends said it would be cool to go on stage with him and how lucky I would be."

Niamdh, who attends Pitteuchar West Primary School in Glenrothes, Fife, has been going to the music festival since she was four-years-old.

Schoolgirl: Niamdh decorates her hearing aids. SWNS

Her mum said: "We go to Belladrum every year. She has gone since she was four and she loves it.

"It's the best weekend of the year.

"We found out Lewis Capaldi was playing - Niamdh and my son love him.

"They listen to him constantly in the house.

"The plan was to put her on my shoulders so she can sign the song to him.

"But we thought it would be even better to get her on stage with him.

"I just hope Lewis sees the request and makes my little girl's dreams come true.

"She embraces her disability, she decorates her hearing aids.

"At the moment they are bright red and purple."

