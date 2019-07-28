Woman vanished after leaving house to see family member

Jade Millar, 32, was last seen leaving her house in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 10pm on Friday.

Concern is growing for a missing 32-year-old woman who vanished on her way to visit a family member.

Ms Millar did not make it to her relative's and has not been seen or heard from since.

Sergeant Lindsay Kerr: "Police Scotland officers are carrying out enquiries in the Kirkcaldy area in an effort to trace Jade.

"Jade was last seen about 10pm on Friday, July 26, when she left her home address advising that she was going to visit a family member.

"Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her. I would ask Jade to get in touch to let us know that she is safe and well."

