Teenager charged after boy found wandering street alone

Police were called to the Craigmount area of Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

Found: The five-year-old was traced safely. Pixabay

A teenager has been charged after a five-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the Craigmount area of the city at around 11am on Sunday following reports of concern for the child.

The boy was traced within ten minutes of the call.

Following enquiries, an 18-year-old woman was charged with neglect.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Craigmount area at around 11am on Sunday following reports of concern for a child seen on their own.

"The five-year-old boy was traced safely by officers within ten minutes of the first call being made to police.

"Following enquiries, an 18-year-old woman was charged in connection with neglect."

