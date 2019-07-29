Knife-wielding robber threatens staff in armed shop raid

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on Friday.

Raid: Saughtonhall Drive. Google 2019

A knife-wielding thief threatened staff during an armed robbery at a shop in Edinburgh.

The convenience store on Saughtonhall Drive was targeted at around 5.35pm on Friday.

Staff were working in the shop when the man entered and made his way to the till before indicating that he had a knife in his pocket.

He then demanded money before making off with a three-figure sum.

Enquires are ongoing to identify the suspect, who is described as being white, in his thirties, around 5ft 8ins tall with a stocky build and a clean-shaven face.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a navy jacket, dark jeans, navy beanie hat with a lighter-coloured trim and dark trainers with a white trim.

Detective sergeant David McAlinden said: "While no members of staff were injured, they were understandably shaken as a result of this robbery and we're following a number of local lines of inquiry to identify the male responsible.

"Anyone who believes they can help us trace this individual should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you were in the Saughtonhall Drive area on Friday evening and believe you saw anything suspicious, or that could be of interest to our investigation, please also get in touch."