Roof ripped off double decker bus in railway bridge crash

The Lothian Country bus crashed into the bridge in Fauldhouse, West Lothian, on Tuesday.

Crash: Roof ripped off double decker bus. Tam Lindsay

The roof of a double decker bus has been ripped off as it crashed into a railway bridge in West Lothian.

The Lothian Country bus collided with the bridge on Shotts Road, Fauldhouse at 11.15am on Tuesday morning.

The bus driver was the sole occupant of the bus and was not injured.

Road closures are currently in place between Springhill and Leadloch.

The bus company are currently arranging for the vehicle to be recovered.

A spokesperson for Lothian Country said: "We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident earlier today in the Fauldhouse area and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries."

