Man dies after falling from third-floor flat window

A man has died after falling from a third-floor flat window.

Emergency services were called to Union Road in Camelon, Falkirk, shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Paramedics tried to save the 28-year-old man who was later pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "While the death is currently being treated as unexplained, there appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

"We'd like to thank the local residents of Union Street for their patience and assistance while we were dealing with this very tragic incident."