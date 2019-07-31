Police investigate 'unexplained' death of baby girl

The three-week-old became unwell at a house in Edinburgh and died in hospital.

A baby has died in Edinburgh, prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to a home in Drylaw, Edinburgh, on Tuesday morning.

The youngster was taken to hospital but later died. Officers are treating the death as unexplained.



A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in the Drylaw area at around 3.10am on Tuesday following a report that a three-week-old baby girl had taken unwell.

"Emergency services attended but the baby was sadly pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."