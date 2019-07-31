New £6m park with 31,000 trees created at Lothian village

The 78-acre site will feature woodlands, bike tracks, play areas and a cafe.

Primary school pupils were there to see work begin. Gary Baker

Work is under way to create a huge new £6m park at a West Lothian village.

The 78-acre site in Winchburgh will include woodland, play areas and a dog park.

Auldcathie Park will also feature a cafe, bike tracks, fitness trains and a connection with the Union Canal towpath.

Developers said an estimated 31,000 trees would be planted, with the first section of the park due to open in spring 2021.

It will be created near thousands of new homes and new schools in the area.

John Hamilton, CEO of Winchburgh Developments Limited, said: "The new Auldcathie District Park is an integral part of the Winchburgh masterplan, bringing important new green infrastructure to the area and connecting the town via a network of blue and green links.

"The response from the Winchburgh community to this project has been fantastic, and their ideas and recommendations have been incorporated into the final design for the park, which will provide important new recreational facilities benefiting the health and wellbeing of the people living and working here.

"We will continue to maintain contact with the local community as the park naturally evolves over time.

"Over one-and-a-half acres of the park will be transferred to Winchburgh Community Growers, and we are also assessing wider opportunities for a potential community management scheme on a long-term basis."

