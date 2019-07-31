  • STV
'Deplorable' nurse abused elderly dementia residents 

Jenness Mitchell

Beverley Thompson has been struck off for her misconduct at Livingston Care Home.

Livingston Care Home: Beverley Thompson abused residents.
Livingston Care Home: Beverley Thompson abused residents. Google 2019

A care home nurse who pinned an elderly dementia patient to their bed and "forcibly" pushed another from behind while they were walking with a frame has been struck off.

Beverley Thompson was also witnessed pinning another resident to a chair by placing her knee and lower leg against their chest and stomach.

At a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing in Edinburgh last week, Thompson's actions were branded "deplorable".

The panel stated that she had "broken the law, put patients at a risk of harm, breached fundamental tenets of the profession and brought the profession into disrepute".

The incidents occurred at Livingston Care Home in West Lothian between September and October 2017.

Thompson was convicted of the ill treatment and neglect last year and was sentenced to a Community Payback Order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Due to her conviction, the NMC panel found her "fitness to practise impaired".

During one of the incidents, the panel heard Thompson grabbed a resident by the wrists, dragged them across the lounge area and forcibly sat them in a chair.

Ten minutes later, she then grabbed the same resident by the sleeves of their dressing gown and dragged them to their bedroom.

Thompson then "wrestled the resident into bed" and manhandled and manoeuvred them, before pinning them into bed and not allowing them to move.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1439454-nurse-struck-off-for-dragging-patient-along-floor-by-ankles/ | default

The staff nurse was later dismissed by Four Seasons Health Care for her misconduct.

In her absence at the NMC hearing, the panel stated: "The panel considered Miss Thompson's behaviour to be deplorable.

"The panel considered that there was no evidence of Miss Thompson having shown any insight into the seriousness of her actions and the impact that these have had on the residents, their relatives, her colleagues, the reputation of the home or the reputation of the profession.

"Accordingly, the panel is satisfied that a striking off order is necessary on the grounds of both public protection and public interest."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.