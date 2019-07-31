  • STV
  • MySTV

Carer repeatedly raped disabled man in residential home

STV

Steven Watson was jailed for more than six years for the sex attacks in Fife.

Rape: A 64-year-old was repeatedly attacked.
Rape: A 64-year-old was repeatedly attacked. Pixabay

A care worker repeatedly raped a disabled man in a residential home in Fife.

Steven Watson was jailed for six years and four months for the sex attacks on his victim, who requires 24-hour care, while employed as a relief support worker with a disability charity.

A judge told the 64-year-old at the High Court in Edinburgh it was a "dreadful crime" committed against a person he was paid to care for.

Lord Beckett said it was a serious offence committed in "gross breach of trust" of a man who was unable to consent and unable to physically resist.

The judge told the former foreign aid worker, who was previously employed overseas with charities such as Oxfam and Save the Children, that he would have jailed him for nine years but for his guilty plea.

He told Watson that he would be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Watson, of Dunfermline, Fife, carried out sexual assaults on his 44-year-old victim on three occasions.

Depute Jane Farquharson told the court: "He had been in this role as a support worker for 15 to 20 years.

"It is employment that saw the accused caring for some of the most vulnerable members of society many of whom including the complainer have limited communication and mobility skills."

The prosecutor added: "The role of a support worker is to attempt to make a service user's life as normal as possible."

'The role of a support worker is to attempt to make a service user's life as normal as possible.'
Depute Jane Farquharson

She said the victim has a number of conditions, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and severe learning difficulties and is confined to a wheelchair.

Ms Farquharson added: "He cannot do anything for himself and requires assistance in all aspects of his daily living.

"He can express himself, using yes and no answers, head movements, and through the use of visual communication aids but only if asked a simple and closed question."

Watson had taken the man to a restaurant in Dunfermline during his shift before returning to the residential home on January 6.

When they returned the man indicated he wanted to go to bed. A woman support worker offered to help Watson with the task, which involved using an overhead hoist, but he declined the offer.

He then wheeled the man into his bedroom and closed the door.

The woman later returned because she wanted to speak to Watson and knocked on the bedroom door and immediately walked in.

Watson had his back to the door and was standing facing the man's bed.

Ms Farquharson said: "She formed the impression he was flustered."

She told another worker of her concerns and was advised to report to their supervisor.

The woman wanted to go and check on the resident's welfare and tried to go to the room to speak to him alone but each time Watson would appear and she was unable to talk to him in private.

She later spoke to a team leader and raised her concerns and told her she felt she had "interrupted something". The team leader spoke to a manager who contacted police.

Another worker later took the man out on a car trip to see relatives but noticed a change in his behaviour and asked if anything was wrong.

He asked if something had happened to him and received a positive indication and the man confirmed it was Watson who was responsible.

Watson also admitted to carrying out two further sex acts on the man before Christmas.

He earlier admitted to assaulting and raping the man, who because of a mental disorder, was incapable of giving consent on three occasions between December 1 last year and January 6 at a residential unit.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.