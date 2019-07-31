Woman who disappeared on her way to visit relative found
Jade Millar, 32, was traced after police in Fife launched an investigation.
A woman who disappeared while on her way to visit a relative has been found.
Jade Millar, 32, was last seen leaving her house in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 10pm on Friday.
After failing to show up or contact her family, police launched an investigation.
By Monday night, the force confirmed that she had been found.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you to all those who shared our appeal for information."
