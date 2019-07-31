Hundreds of jobs at shop-fitting firm under threat 

Staff at Havelock International, which employs around 250 people, say they haven't been paid.

Fears are rising over the future of a Fife-based joinery and shop-fitting firm after it called its entire staff to a mass meeting.

Workers at Havelock International in Kirkcaldy, which employs around 250 people, say they haven't been paid.

At the company's factory on Wednesday, staff were told to report back again at 10am the following morning when it was hoped more information would be available.

The GMB union said an unpaid bill by a contractor was the main cause of the financial problems.

Last year the firm was rescued by an investor after falling into administration.

One worker told STV News it had been business as usual until Tuesday afternoon. He believed the company had a full order book, but had been hit by cash flow problems.

No-one from Havelock's management was available for comment.

Allison Cairns from union GMB Scotland, said: "We have met with management briefly this morning but we left with more questions than answers.

"What we do understand is that a significant cash flow problem brought about by the non-payment of money due to the business from a key contractor on the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) hotel and spa fit-out is a main source of the problem, and clearly this needs resolved urgently.

"We believe this is a viable employer, we are told that the orders books are in good shape, but there is an immediate need for Havelock's clients to pay their bills so it can pay this workforce and sustain the business."

