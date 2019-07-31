Bus drivers call off strike on first day of festival

Lothian Buses workers were planning industrial action over 'hostile' culture at the company.

Action: The strike has been suspended. Lothian Buses

Bus drivers in Edinburgh have called off a strike that was set to take place from the first day of the Fringe.

The industrial action against Lothian Buses was due to start on Friday, however Unite the union confirmed it has been suspended following "a series of intense negotiations" resulting in a fresh offer made by the transport company late on Tuesday night.

Last month, union members voted for strike action ahead of talks to resolve a dispute over a "hostile" culture at Lothian Buses.

According to the union, the dispute has stemmed from poor workplace relations at the firm.

A last-minute deal, which included a 2.7% pay rise and new measures to address concerns over bullying, was rejected by the drivers on Friday.

Unite members will be balloted next week on the new offer.

Lyn Turner, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite can confirm that sufficient progress has been made in negotiations between the union, Lothian Buses and stakeholders to suspend the strike action set to begin on Friday.

"Additional proposals were tabled which we will now put to our members and a workplace ballot will take place on August 9.

"We are confident these latest proposals will give our members the assurances they require to positively address this long-running issue."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.