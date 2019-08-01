Caledonian Sleeper breakdown causes delays to ScotRail services

The overnight train stopped working just outside of Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

Delays: The Caledonian Sleeper breakdown affected ScotRail services. Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper service broke down near Edinburgh - causing delays to ScotRail services during rush hour.

The overnight train stopped in the Abbeyhill area - to the east of the city - on Thursday morning.

At 7.53am, ScotRail advised passengers that services between Edinburgh and North Berwick and between the city and Tweedbank had been affected as trains were unable to run through the stations.

Ticket acceptance was put in place with bus services.

By 9.04am, the sleeper was back up and running.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "The sleeper service is now on the move back to Edinburgh.

"Services that were affected are starting to return to their normal schedule although they remain subject to alteration/cancellation due to units and crews out of position.

"Thank you for your patience."

