Hundreds of jobs lost as shop-fitting firm goes under

Administrators have been appointed following the collapse of Havelock International in Fife.

Fife: Hundreds of jobs have been lost at Havelock International. STV

Hundreds of jobs have been lost following the collapse of a Fife-based joinery and shop-fitting firm.

Havelock International in Kirkcaldy has fallen into administration - with administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) concluding it was not possible to continue operating the business while a buyer was sought.

Almost 250 employees, the majority of the workforce, have now been made redundant.

The firm was rescued by an investor last year after being bought out of administration.

There were fears over the future of the company after staff were called to a mass meeting on Wednesday.

They were told to report back on Thursday morning, when it was hoped more information would be available.

The GMB union said an unpaid bill by a contractor had been the main cause of the financial problems.

However, Robertson - a key contractor on the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) hotel and spa fit-out - denied the claims and said it had made early payments to Havelock.

A spokesperson from Robertson said: "As is standard in construction contracts there is an agreement on the works undertaken and the payment structure around this.

"We cannot be held to ransom by demands for monies which have not been verified and agreed.

"We do not normally comment on rumour or allegations, but we strongly refute the allegation that Robertson is in anyway responsible for the demise of Havelock International."

