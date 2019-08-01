Hunt after woman sexually assaulted in city centre

The victim was attacked in New Row, Perth, at around 1am on Thursday.

Perth: The woman was attacked on Thursday. Google 2019

Police are hunting an attacker after a woman was sexually assaulted in Perth.

The woman was attacked in New Row at around 1am on Thursday.

Although the investigation is at an early stage, police are "following a positive line of enquiry".

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries following a report of a sexual assault on a woman at New Row in Perth about 1am today.

"The investigation is at an early stage, however officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst enquiries are being carried out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.