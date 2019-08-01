Rescue crews search for two people missing in waterfalls

Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls in Callander on Thursday.

Rescue mission: Reports of people in water. Ken Milligan

A rescue operation has been launched after two people were reported in the water at a popular beauty spot in Stirlingshire.

Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls in Callander, central Scotland, on Thursday.

Police Scotland said there is a multi-agency water rescue ongoing in the area, which is popular with walkers, but gave no further details.

The coastguard helicopter and air ambulance helicopter landed at nearby Callander Golf Course.

Crew members then made their way on foot to the falls.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed they were in attendance.

He said: "We are currently in attendance at the Bracklinn Falls in Callander, Stirling, after being alerted to an ongoing incident at 11.30am.

"Operations Control have mobilised a number of resources to the scene."

