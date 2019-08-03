Man saved by defibrillator tackles Kiltwalk to raise funds

Donald Scott wants to raise money to pay for more of the lifesaving devices across the country.

Lifesaver: Donald wants to help buy more defibrillators. Kiltwalk

A man whose life was saved by a defibrillator has pledged to tackle the Kiltwalk to raise money to make the emergency devices more widely available.

Donald Scott suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of Edinburgh Waverley station while on the way to a Fringe show in August last year.

Now the 48-year-old will walk the 24-mile Mighty Stride to raise funds and awareness for St John Scotland, the same charity which installed the device which saved his life.

The accountant from Duddingston has already raised more than £1500 towards his target of £2000, which will help the charity install more Public Access Defibrillators across the city, and provide additional CPR training.

As well as raising money for St John Scotland, Donald, who is an ambassador for the charity, believes taking part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on September 15 will help him maintain a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the seriousness of cardiac arrests.

'The Kiltwalk is incredible. Not only is the atmosphere amazing, but it's the best possible platform to raise money for a charity extremely close to my heart.' Donald Scott

"I can never repay St John Scotland for saving my life, but I am determined to give back," he said.

"The Kiltwalk is incredible. Not only is the atmosphere amazing, but it's the best possible platform to raise money for a charity extremely close to my heart.

"By walking all 24 miles I hope to raise as much money and awareness as possible."

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney said: "Donald's story is yet another example of an inspirational person who has shown great character to help out a cause that means a lot to him.

"We want this year's Edinburgh Kiltwalk to be bigger and better than ever before, raising as much money as possible for Scotland's charities.

"That's why we're asking the good people of Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife to follow Donald's example and sign up."

Last year, 20,082 walkers helped to raise £3.6m for 1156 charities across Scotland.

A 40% top-up by The Hunter Foundation brought the total to more than £5m.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.