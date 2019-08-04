Witness appeal after man's body found on park bench

The 38-year-old man was found dead in the park on Saturday afternoon.

Appeal: Man found dead on park bench.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man's body was found on a park bench in Edinburgh.

The 38-year-old was found dead within a park on West Pilton March just off West Granton Road at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post mortem and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, of Corstorphine CID, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the park or surrounding area between 1pm and 1.45pm on Saturday.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would like to reassure the public this is an isolated incident.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious or unusual please contact Police Scotland on 101."

