Two charged after woman 'shot with air gun' on street

A 47-year-old woman suffered various injuries following the incident in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy: A 47-year-old woman was injured.

Two men have been charged after a woman was allegedly shot with an air gun.

Emergency services were called to Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

A 47-year-old woman suffered various injuries to her body, including a wound to her chest, thought to have been caused by an air weapon.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital before she discharged herself.

Three men were arrested before one was released. The other two men, aged 21 and 36, have been charged and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Inspector Paul Dick said: "I want to stress again that this has been an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

"Two men have now been charged as part of this investigation, but we are continuing with our inquiries and I would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information to contact police immediately.

"I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted us and also all the officers involved.

"Crimes of violence will not be tolerated in the Kingdom and through Operation Path we will utilise all resources at our disposal to identify perpetrators of such offences and bring them to justice."