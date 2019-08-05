Man stabbed by gang wearing suits near supermarket

The victim sustained a puncture wound to his left arm and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Musselburgh: The victim was attacked near the Tesco Extra. Google 2019

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed during an attack by a gang wearing suits in East Lothian.

The 22-year-old victim sustained a puncture wound to his left arm by an unknown weapon and was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the violent assault in Musselburgh on Sunday.

The man was later released from hospital following treatment.

The attack happened between 1am and 1.25am on Mall Avenue, near to the Tesco Extra.

Police are appealing for information and want to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened.

Detective constable Craig Dilworth said: "We are investigating after a disturbance in the Musselburgh area left a man with a serious injury to his arm.

"We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this assault and anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone who can help us identify the suspects should also come forward."

