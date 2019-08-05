Pensioner found in street with serious head injury

The 75-year-old man has been unable to tell police what happened on Sunday morning.

Methilhill: The man was found in Grieve Street. Google 2019

An investigation has been launched after a pensioner was found during the early hours of the morning with a serious head injury in a Fife street.

The 75-year-old man was taken to hospital, but has been unable to speak to officers to tell them what happened.

The pensioner left a premises on Institute Row in Methilhill and began walking towards Pirnie Street at around 12.45am on Sunday.

A short time later he was discovered by a member of the public in nearby Grieve Street, where he was found to have suffered a serious head injury.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Officers are working to establish how the man sustained his injury and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Detective sergeant Jim Scarborough said: "The man continues to be treated in hospital and we're conducting a number of inquiries in the local area to determine how he came to sustain his injuries.

"At this time he hasn't been able to speak to officers to help us establish what exactly has happened.

"The area is predominately residential however we are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the Grieve Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday morning and who may have information that can assist our inquiries.

"The man was last seen heading onto Pirnie Street, in the direction of Grieve Street.

"Anyone who may have private CCTV or who was driving with a dashcam recording in this area is also asked to get in contact with officers."

